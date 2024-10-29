Call for express bus operators to apply for increase in monthly diesel subsidy quota

KUALA LUMPUR: Express bus operators are encouraged to apply for an increase in the diesel subsidy quota from 6,000 litres to 10,000 litres per month to help alleviate their burden of operational costs.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the increase in the subsidy quota aligns with the average monthly diesel consumption required by each bus.

“Certainly, express bus operators face various challenges, particularly due to the rising cost of fuel consumption.

“So, I suggest to PEMBAWA (Peninsular Malaysia Malay Express Bus Operators Association) to include in their resolutions today a request to the government to increase the diesel subsidy quota from 6,000 to 10,000 for each bus with a fixed price of RM1.88 per litre,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this in his speech when opening PEMBAWA’s 44th Annual General Meeting at the World Trade Centre here today.

Ahmad Zahid said that the request for the increase in the diesel quota is reasonable, considering the public interest, as express buses are one of the important transportation options for the people.

He said that express buses are being used by approximately 50 million passengers nationwide each year.

Last July, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke told Dewan Rakyat that the diesel subsidy quota of RM1.88 per litre for express buses was increased to 6,000 litres per month from 2,880 litres previously.

He said that this increase would help express bus operators manage costs, particularly related to fuel and operations.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid urged bus operators to also prepare to transition to electric vehicles (EVs), which are said to offer long-term benefits.

“PEMBAWA and other bus companies must be the game changer, especially as the government is likely to recommend transitioning from fossil fuel-powered buses to EVs. In this context, MARA Liner, for example, will shift from conventional buses to EVs.

“This is because, in the long run, maintenance costs are generally lower compared to conventional systems...so the game changer must be considered from now on...even though this proposal may not be favoured by investors, I am very confident in this approach.

“I hope MARA Liner can initiate this with its express and stage buses to assess its operational costs,” he said, adding that Prasarana has already opened tenders for 250 operational EVs, which has the government’s support.