Call for global promotion of Southeast Asian literature

PETALING JAYA: As Malaysia assumes the Asean Chairmanship this year, the country is positioning itself not only as an administrative leader but also as a cultural and intellectual powerhouse in the region, said Education Director-General Datuk Azman Adnan.

Speaking at the pre-launch of the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (KLIBF) 2025 at Menara Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, Azman emphasised the crucial role of the local publishing industry in shaping a unified regional narrative through collaboration, translation and the global promotion of Southeast Asian literature.

“This is not just a diplomatic mandate, it’s an opportunity for us to lead through knowledge and culture,” he said.

He added that Malaysia’s leadership in Asean should embody Madani values such as sustainability, mutual respect and compassion.

Azman also highlighted the power of books to unite Asean communities and amplify the region’s voice on the global stage.

“Southeast Asia’s voice must stand tall and not be drowned in the currents of globalisation. Publishers and writers must craft stories that reflect the region’s rich heritage while resonating with global audiences.”

He called for greater investment in translation, co-publishing ventures and content that showcases Southeast Asia’s intellectual and cultural identity.

“Malaysia can become a global leader in empowering cultural identity, language and thought.

“A strong reading culture is essential not just for personal development but for national and regional progress,” he added.

Azman also commended the Madani Book Voucher 2024 initiative introduced at the previous KLIBF edition, which has benefitted over 3.5 million students.

He expressed hope that the government would continue and expand the voucher programme, which has provided equal access to quality reading material for students, and extend it to teachers as well this year.

In line with these aspirations, KLIBF 2025 is set to be the most ambitious edition yet.

Organising committee chairman

Mohd Khair Ngadiron said the fair is targeting a record-breaking 1.9 million visitors, marking a new era of growth and transformation.

“The response from industry players has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Due to strong demand, we’ve introduced a new hall dedicated to other industry stakeholders, offering them greater visibility,” he said.

Returning as a hybrid event, KLIBF 2025 will combine both physical and digital experiences to reach a wider audience.

“Platforms like TikTok and Shopee will help us broaden access, ensuring that everyone, regardless of location, can be part of this celebration of books,” Khair added.

The fair will feature four specially curated pavilions, each highlighting different aspects of national identity and knowledge.

These comprise Pavilion Al-Falah, developed in collaboration with 14 religious agencies, as well as pavilions by the Education Ministry, Higher Education Ministry and National Unity Ministry.

A major highlight will be the debut of the “Galeri Khas Teroka”, a space dedicated to tracing Malaysia’s publishing journey, from its early days to international recognition.

The event will also mark the return of the Asian Rights Fair, a key regional platform for

the exchange of publishing rights and intellectual property.

It will highlight Southeast Asia’s creative output and reinforce Malaysia’s commitment

to fostering cross-border collaboration in the publishing industry.

KLIBF 2025 will take place at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur from May 23 to June 1, running daily from 10am to 10pm.

This year’s theme, Buku: Membaca, Memimpin, underscores the fair’s mission to foster leadership through literacy and cultivate a lifelong love for reading.