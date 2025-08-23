Call for thorough probe on bullying claim

KUALA LUMPUR: In commenting on the deaths of two university students on Wednesday, Wanita MCA secretary-general Chan Quin Er said the duty to protect children falls on families, peers, educators and policymakers.

“Wanita MCA extends our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and urges a full and transparent investigation be conducted.

“In one of the two cases, the victim’s father suspects his daughter had been bullied, and this must be investigated thoroughly, with full cooperation from the private university.

“Only clear findings can provide closure for the grieving family and allow the victim to rest in peace. These tragedies reflect the silent suffering endured by many Malaysian youths,” she said.

Chan, who is also MCA information chief, said even if the incident is found not to involve bullying, the reality remains that such cases continue to surface.

“This calls for genuine reflection and joint action to address root causes and implement effective solutions. Our children are already weighed down by heavy academic pressures and mounting emotional stress.

“Schools, families and peers must step in with timely support and guidance to reduce risks. Just as crucially, we must build an environment in which children feel safe to seek help, and speaking out is encouraged and silence is no longer the only option.”

Chan added that parents play a critical role, and beyond instilling resilience and empathy they must pay close attention to their children’s emotional well-being.

“Spotting early signs of bullying or distress allows intervention before matters escalate.

“On this note, the Education Ministry’s recent directive requiring principals to lead students in chanting “Kami Benci Buli” (We Hate Bullying) daily should be re-evaluated. Responsibility cannot stop at symbolic gestures.

“What we truly need are stricter, evidence-based policies and stronger institutional safeguards to prevent children from becoming either victims or perpetrators of bullying, not chants that remain mere words without real protection,” Chan said.

“Schools must be safe places for learning, where respect for teachers and friendships among peers are nurtured. Bullying must have no place in education.

“Only through the collective commitment and cooperation of all parties can we hope to end it,” she added.