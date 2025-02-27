Call for urgent action on food security in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must take immediate steps to address food security and ensure the people have adequate and nutritious food, experts said at the “Realising the Right to Food in Malaysia: Bridging Gaps and Ensuring Food for All” forum held yesterday.

Organised by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), the forum gathered 53 policymakers, researchers and civil society representatives to discuss challenges in Malaysia’s food system, including its economic and human rights aspects, the struggles of vulnerable groups and the government’s role in ensuring fair

food access.

Experts stressed the need for policy reforms and strategic land use to secure Malaysia’s food future.

Suhakam chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Yunus said the right to food means ensuring access to adequate, nutritious and culturally appropriate food for all communities.

“Food is not just a commodity but a basic human right,” he said, highlighting a UN report that revealed between 713 and 757 million people went hungry in 2023, with 900 million facing

food insecurity.

He added that while Malaysia enjoys economic growth, food accessibility remains a serious challenge, particularly for urban poor communities.

He said rising food prices disproportionately affect low-income households, forcing them to spend most of their earnings on food while often struggling with poor nutrition.

Hishamudin also highlighted the paradox of food waste, pointing to imbalances in the food system, in which some go hungry while large amounts of unconsumed food are discarded.

“The government should adopt a human rights-based approach to food security and social protection. Malaysia should also ratify the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which recognises the right to adequate food,” he said.

While the Federal Constitution does not explicitly guarantee the right to food, he argued that this right can be inferred under Article 5, which guarantees the right to life.

Hishamudin urged policymakers and stakeholders to move beyond discussions, and take concrete action to ensure food security for all Malaysians.

Meanwhile, Parti Sosialis Malaysia chairman Dr Jeyakumar Devaraj warned that Malaysia is highly vulnerable to food supply disruptions, as the country produces only 31% of its calorific needs.

He said a global crisis affecting supply chains could lead to severe food shortages as Malaysia relies heavily on rice and wheat imports, with wheat coming mainly from Australia and Canada.

“If a global supply crisis occurs, richer countries will stockpile essential food items and Malaysia may struggle to secure enough supply at affordable prices. Local rice production remains insufficient, covering only about half of national demand,” he said.

Jeyakumar suggested that large plantation companies convert part of their land into padi fields, adding up to 200,000ha over the next five years.

He also proposed encouraging alternative carbohydrate sources such as tapioca and sweet potatoes, although he acknowledged these foods are often associated with poverty.

He warned that urban development has displaced vegetable farmers, while land reclamation and pollution have affected fish stocks. Additionally, large plantations enforcing a “zero-cattle” policy prevent small-scale cattle farming within estates.

Jeyakumar urged the government to implement stricter policies to protect agricultural land and prioritise food security over short-term profits.

“If we don’t act now, we will pay the price when the next crisis hits,” he said.