Call to ensure safety of electrical facilities on buses

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has called on bus operators and vehicle designers to prioritise electrical installations and conduct frequent checks, especially on buses that are subject to heavy use.

Its chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon said enhancing bus passenger safety and ensuring the usage of certified and quality charging ports is crucial to preventing electrical faults.

“Much like installing wiring at home, public transport charging systems should be handled by professionals and not general maintenance staff due to the inherent risks involved.

“If done properly, checks would confirm the electrical stability of these systems and prevent surges that could harm users or damage equipment.”

He was commenting on a Nov 1 incident in which an 18-year-old died while charging his mobile phone on an express bus at Penang Sentral.

North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman said the victim is believed to have been electrocuted as preliminary investigations found burn marks on his left hand fingers, while the end of the charging cable had melted and his phone had overheated.

Wong said instead of waiting for Road Transport Department (RTD) approvals, public vehicle operators could hire qualified electricians to conduct independent inspections as they would understand the specific requirements of buses, including using the correct wiring and voltage management.

“Checks on charging systems could be made routine in inspections and help identify issues before they worsen.”

He said people often rely on their phones for communication and navigation, so a reliable battery has become essential, especially when travelling.

However, he said while the convenience of charging ports is appreciated, safety issues must be carefully managed and incidents involving electrocution call for stringent safety standards and regular maintenance.

“To minimise the risks, bus companies and transport providers should adopt safety practices similar to those applied at home.

“Electrical systems in homes are designed to trip or cut off power when issues arise, preventing severe incidents. A similar approach could be applied to charging systems on buses to ensure passenger safety.”

He said users should ensure they purchase certified and high-quality adapters and cables as cheaper alternatives would often lack appropriate safety features to prevent overheating or short circuits.

“Using worn or degraded cables could pose serious risks, especially as materials weaken over time.”

Pan Malaysia Bus Operators Association president Datuk Mohamad Ashfar Mohamad Ali said multiple factors might contribute to electrical faults, including the sturdiness of the charging port, quality of the cable, potential defects in the phone battery and moisture.

“Before a bus is approved for operation, its body design must be reviewed by RTD as part of the licensing process to ensure safety protocols are in place.”

He said buses undergo strict inspections every six months through the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre and all aspects of the vehicle are thoroughly checked.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry would set up a special task force comprised of RTD, Land Public Transport Agency and Miros to probe the death of the teenager.

“The special task force will investigate the cause of the incident to ensure it does not recur, and guarantee the safety of passengers.”