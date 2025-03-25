Call to make use of body cameras standard practice

PETALING JAYA: It is time for more law enforcement agencies to step up and equip their personnel with body-worn cameras (BWC).

The move promises greater transparency and a powerful weapon against corruption.

Experts insist BWC should have been standard practice long ago, given how long the technology has been available.

Criminologist Datuk Seri Dr Akhbar Satar stresses that the only thing standing in the way is political will and the agencies’ readiness to embrace change.

“This is also part of the reform agenda that should be introduced by the current government.

“The use of body cameras not only raises transparency but also helps reduce leakages that contribute to the nation’s losses,” Akhbar told theSun.

The crime expert said agencies would not only be protecting themselves but also ensuring that the public’s interests are safeguarded by adopting

the technology.

“Nowadays, there are many complaints from the public alleging wrongdoing by enforcement personnel during their operations.

“The use of body cameras can address this problem and dispel any negative perceptions the public may have towards our enforcement agencies,” he said, adding that many enforcement personnel carry out their duties with integrity.

He noted that enforcement agencies have spent significant resources on study trips abroad, and should be well aware of which technologies and methods would enhance their efficiency.

He said among others, the Immigration Department personnel would benefit from BWC in their field operations.

“This has been adopted in the USA, where its Immigration Department also received numerous public complaints. We should follow suit.”

It was reported several Immigration Department personnel were charged for their involvement in the counter-setting scandal last year.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said a syndicate had been bribing immigration officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminals 1 and 2 to allow foreigners to enter the country

by issuing tourist visas without following proper protocols.

However, the introduction of this technology must be aimed at eliminating misconduct among enforcement officers, said Akhbar.

“Any technology can be manipulated to hide wrongdoing. We are losing RM60 billion annually due to corruption.

“Imagine how many public infrastructures we could build if we put a stop to this leakage,” he added.

Echoing Akhbar’s stance, Universiti Sains Malaysia criminologist Datuk Dr

P. Sundramoorthy said the use of BWC would improve public trust in enforcement agencies.

He added that BWC would help eliminate unlawful conduct, including the use of excessive force, in enforcement operations.

“These cameras provide objective documentation of interactions between officers and civilians, (discouraging) false accusations and ensuring professional conduct.

“Studies show that BWC help decrease the use of force and complaints against officers.

“Moreover, the presence of cameras discourages both police misconduct and aggressive civilian behaviour,” Sundramoorthy said in a WhatsApp reply to theSun.

He added that the technology would greatly benefit these agencies in their later stages of work, as it serves as a valuable tool for evidence collection, improving the efficiency of criminal investigations and court proceedings.

“They help reduce reliance on conflicting witness accounts and provide reliable footage for review.

“BWC can also aid in addressing concerns about racial profiling by allowing data analysis of law enforcement interactions.”

However, he acknowledged that some challenges could arise with the use of this technology.

“Privacy concerns arise when sensitive footage involves victims, minors or bystanders, necessitating strict policies on data access. The high cost of purchasing, maintaining, and storing footage is another concern.

“Moreover, officers must be required to activate cameras at appropriate times to prevent selective recording. Despite these challenges, the advantages of BWC far outweigh the drawbacks, making their implementation a necessary step in modern policing.”

He added that enforcement agencies with frequent public interactions and high-risk operations should be prioritised by the government for BWC adoption.

“BWC are crucial for law enforcement accountability, reducing misconduct, and improving justice system efficiency. While implementation should be gradual, priority should be given to frontline officers and high-risk agencies.”