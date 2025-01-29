Call to remove ‘derogatory’ definition of snakes

PETALING JAYA: With the dawn of Chinese New Year ushering in the Year of the Snake, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) Asia has urged dictionary producer Merriam-Webster to update the definition of “snake” to reflect the true nature of the reptile and remove derogatory terms that unfairly malign them.

Peta senior vice-president Jason Baker told theSun that it was time to reconsider how people speak about snakes.

“In a letter to Merriam-Webster editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski, Peta has called for the removal of the pejorative definition of being ‘a worthless or treacherous fellow’.

“This outdated and harmful characterisation perpetuates negative stereotypes about snakes, often misunderstood and unjustly vilified. In the not-too-distant past, similar demeaning descriptions were attributed to humans, including those with mental health challenges, different skin colour or gender.”

Baker said language matters and reflects the values of our ever-evolving culture. As such, he said Merriam-Webster must take the lead in ensuring its definitions embrace modern understanding and ethical standards.

He stressed that snakes are fascinating reptiles with complex behaviours and traits. They are intelligent, form family bonds, and prefer the company of their relatives over others. Remarkably, if displaced miles from their home, they can navigate back, even if it takes years.

“These traits highlight their resilience and intelligence, yet the current definition in the Merriam-Webster dictionary fails to acknowledge these qualities.

“Language plays an important role in shaping our perceptions and behaviours and Merriam-Webster understands better than anyone that words matter. Language can influence hearts and minds and contribute to a harmful human-supremacist mentality.”

Baker said the definition not only demeans snakes but wrongly associates them with “negative human traits”, especially since snakes have been on Earth for over 100 million years, using their tongues to smell and exhibiting strong homing instincts.

“Associating snakes with worthlessness and treachery is inaccurate, desensitises the public, and perpetuates cruelty and violence against animals. Misunderstanding snakes has led to widespread fear and their mistreatment.

“In some parts of the world, the reptiles are hunted or farmed for their skins, exploited in the pet trade industry, killed out of fear,

or used in cruel performances for entertainment. Inaccurate and harmful language just amplifies the challenges they endure, and by removing negative language from its definition, Merriam-Webster can counter such harmful narratives.”

Baker said words shape our values and influence how we treat those around us, including other species, and that this small yet significant change could be the beginning of a kinder and more inclusive future.

“It’s time to recognise that attributing negative human characteristics to these thinking and feeling reptiles is unacceptable.

Let’s embrace this chance for change and give snakes the respect they deserve from this Year of the Snake,” he said.