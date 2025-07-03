Call to review gas pipeline blast probe

PETALING JAYA: The Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru Residents’ Welfare Association is calling on the government to revisit the probe findings on the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights and to appoint an independent body for a transparent, impartial inquiry.

Its secretary, Mohd Badly Nordin said residents were dismayed by the decision to classify the case as “no further action” (NFA), describing it as a blow to transparency and justice for the those affected.

“We are concerned by the decision to classify the case as NFA. It raises questions about the investigation process. We believe a review is necessary. The affected residents deserve clarity and accountability,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The association is calling for an independent commission of inquiry and full disclosure of technical and forensic findings related to the explosion.

It also urged authorities to guarantee legal protection for the residents and witnesses, and to ensure fair and equal distribution of aid to all affected communities, including housing estates and traditional villages.

“Those affected – whether injured, displaced or impacted by the incident – deserve clarity over what happened and whether anyone should be held accountable.”

He added that the Selangor government, which led the disaster response, should clarify how repair assistance was allocated, following concerns over unequal treatment between neighbourhoods.

He said the association will continue advocating for residents’ rights and welfare, and urged open dialogue between authorities, residents and civil society groups.

“We urge the public, elected representatives, MPs, NGOs and other relevant bodies to stand with us and those affected – many of whom are still struggling – in the pursuit of truth and justice. Justice delayed is justice denied.”

On Monday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said investigations found no evidence of sabotage or negligence behind the pipeline failure and explosion.

He said police together with the Department of Occupational Safety and Health conducted a thorough three-month investigation and ruled out foul play.

Technical analysis revealed the damage had accumulated over time, not from a single event.

It was reported that the pipeline failed at a welding joint that gave way under prolonged pressure. Signs of wear pointed to long-term stress, and friction during the rupture likely produced sparks that ignited the gas.

On Tuesday, Hussein said the case had been officially classified as NFA following the outcome of the criminal investigation.

However, he said the case could be reopened if new evidence or information comes to light.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of April 1 at a Petronas gas pipeline in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, triggering a massive blaze visible from several kilometres away.

The fire and shockwave caused widespread destruction as 81 homes suffered structural damage exceeding 40%, another 81 were partially damaged and 57 were affected without fire.

A total of 218 homes were reported to be unaffected, including those in nearby Kampung Tengah, Puchong.