KUALA LUMPUR: Cambodia Airways is set to launch its inaugural flight from Phnom Penh to Penang on June 26, further enhancing bilateral ties between Malaysia and Cambodia, particularly in the tourism sector.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing announced the new route during a dinner with industry players in Cambodia yesterday, held in conjunction with efforts to promote Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026).

He said Cambodia Airways’ new route would operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, using an Airbus A319 aircraft with a capacity of 150 seats.

“This is a significant achievement in efforts to enhance connectivity between the two countries, create more opportunities for cooperation in tourism, business and cultural exchange, and support the VM2026 campaign.

“At the same time, I’m calling on Cambodia Airways to increase the number of direct flights,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Tiong said during the event, he also emphasised the importance of strengthening Malaysia-Cambodia ties, particularly in the tourism, arts and culture sectors, as both nations are members of ASEAN.

“Tourism remains a key driver of economic growth, cultural exchange and community empowerment. As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, a clear and effective strategy is essential to achieve the desired outcomes for the benefit of the people of both countries,” he said.

Tiong noted that Malaysia’s diversity extends beyond its culture to its landscapes and travel experiences, each offering something unique to every traveller.

He also invited industry players and investors in Cambodia, including policymakers, to forge partnerships, open more air routes, offer attractive travel packages and facilitate easier visa access for travellers.

Earlier, Tiong paid a courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, during which they discussed, among other things, opportunities to enhance tourism cooperation between the two countries.