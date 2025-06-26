Cambodia Airways launches direct Phnom Penh-Penang flights

GEORGE TOWN: Cambodia Airways has launched its inaugural direct flight from Phnom Penh to Penang, marking a significant step in enhancing regional connectivity and strengthening ties between Malaysia and Cambodia.

Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai highlighted the importance of the new route, especially as Malaysia holds the ASEAN Chairmanship this year.

“This flight creates a new aerial link between Penang and Cambodia, reinforcing Penang’s role in the regional aviation network,” Wong said.

Cambodia becomes the sixth ASEAN country with direct flights to Penang, joining Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

The new route is also expected to boost Penang’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions) tourism sector.

“Better air connectivity benefits business travellers and professionals, solidifying Penang’s position as a regional MICE hub,” Wong added.

He noted that while Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore currently lead the ASEAN MICE market, competition is intensifying with cities like Bangkok and Jakarta investing heavily in convention infrastructure.

“Penang must leverage this momentum by expanding ASEAN connectivity and attracting high-profile events to strengthen its presence in the regional MICE ecosystem,” he said.

The inaugural flight departed Phnom Penh International Airport at 8.05 am and arrived at Penang International Airport at 10.31 am, receiving a traditional water salute.

The service will operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau director Lee Boon Heng, representing Wong, welcomed the new route, emphasising its potential to boost tourism and economic growth.

“This flight provides Penangites easier access to Cambodia’s cultural heritage and emerging travel experiences,” Lee said.

Also present at the event were Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia Shaharuddin Onn and Tourism Malaysia deputy chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin.