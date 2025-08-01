Cambodia-Thailand border talks move to Kuala Lumpur next week

PUTRAJAYA: The General Border Committee (GBC) meeting aimed at resolving border conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand has been relocated to Kuala Lumpur and will take place next Tuesday (Aug 5).

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the change, stating that Thailand requested the shift from Phnom Penh to Malaysia’s capital.

The decision was discussed during today’s Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Fahmi, who also serves as the MADANI Government spokesman, noted that the Ministry of Defence will oversee the proceedings.

Originally scheduled for Aug 4 in Phnom Penh, the GBC meeting will now be preceded by a pre-GBC session in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. - Bernama