IPOH: A Cambodian ‘crewman’ died after he was believed to have been hit by a trawling iron plank rope in an incident in the waters about 23 nautical miles west of Kuala Kurau, yesterday.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone said in a statement that the incident was reported by the victim’s employer at 4.15pm.

The statement said a Malaysian Maritime asset was immediately mobilised to the scene to provide assistance and at the same time, the Zone Operations Centre called the 999 emergency line to seek medical assistance from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“However, after the relief team arrived at the location, the victim was confirmed dead by MOH officers who examined the victim,“ the statement said.

The statement added that the victim’s body had been handed over to the police for follow-up action.

In the meantime, MMEA calls on the maritime community to always prioritise safety aspects when at sea and immediately report any emergencies that occur.

“Any incident can be reported directly to the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 05-7279919 or via the 999 emergency line for immediate action,“ he said.