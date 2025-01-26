KLANG: Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, clarified that the decision to shelve the Waktu Bekerja Berlainan (WBB) pilot project was not a ‘flip-flop’ decision.

He said the Cabinet’s decision to cancel the staggered working hours system aimed to allow for more comprehensive engagement with all relevant parties.

“To those who have questioned why the WBB is not considered a ‘flip-flop’, it is because I have yet to make a final decision on its implementation,” he said.

“It is still in the pilot project phase, and at that time (it was announced) it faced criticism from everyone questioning why others were not involved,” he said.

Dzulkefly, who is also the vice-president of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), said this during his winding-up speech at the 2024 Amanah National Convention, today.

On Jan 24, Dzulkefly, in a statement, said that the Cabinet had decided to shelve the WBB pilot project, to make way for a more in-depth and comprehensive study.

He said the decision was made after careful consideration of all relevant factors. To facilitate this, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has established a special committee, chaired by former Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Abu Bakar Suleiman.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly acknowledged that the leak of information about the distribution of guidelines for the WBB pilot project, which had been issued through a circular, was a mistake which led to disputes.

“When the leak happened, doctors across the country questioned why they were not involved. This sparked a problem, as they demanded to be involved,” he said.

“I raised this issue with the Cabinet. After I explained the situation, the Cabinet decided that I should cancel the WBB pilot project. I will continue with the study to get views from all parties,” he said.