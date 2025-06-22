KUALA LUMPUR: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has urged the government to introduce a comprehensive Food Waste Act to tackle the alarming rate of food wastage in Malaysia, while also encouraging Malaysians to grow their own vegetables and herbs to cope with rising food prices.

CAP education officer N.V. Subbarow said such a law would enable Malaysia to address environmental, social and economic challenges related to food waste, while supporting its commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Malaysia throws away about 17,000 tonnes of food every day, and more than 3,000 tonnes of it are still edible. That’s why we need a dedicated law to reduce this wastage and encourage sustainable habits,” he told Bernama when met after appearing as a guest on BERNAMA TV’s pre-recorded Tamil talk show ‘Paarvai’ at Wisma Bernama here last Friday.

Subbarow said most Malaysians do not realise the scale of the issue, adding: “We live in a country blessed with delicious food, but unfortunately, we often discard edible items without thinking, and this contributes significantly to national food waste.”

“The only way to change this societal habit is through an effective law that encourages responsible consumption and educates the public,“ he said.

He pointed out that France passed a pioneering law in 2016 which bans supermarkets from throwing away unsold edible food, requiring them instead to donate it to charities.

“Malaysia can learn from such examples,” he added.

Subbarow also welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent directive for government departments to stop using imported goods, particularly food, at official events, saying it was a timely move that complements efforts to reduce waste and support local producers.

“We fully support the Prime Minister’s call. Prioritising local produce empowers farmers and reduces the environmental cost of long-haul food transport,“ he said.

To help ease the burden of rising vegetable prices, he encouraged Malaysians to grow their own food, noting that many fruiting plants, leafy greens and herbs can be cultivated even in limited spaces like balconies or small backyards.

He also cited a projection by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations that global food demand may rise by 70 per cent by 2050, driven by increasing consumer incomes in Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America.

“This further highlights the urgency for Malaysia to adopt a food waste law and promote self-sufficiency through home gardening,“ he said..