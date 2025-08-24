CAP urges swift ban on vape products

PETALING JAYA: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has urged the government not to delay a nationwide ban on vape products, stressing that public health must take precedence over industry concerns.

This follows Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad’s announcement on Aug 24 that a memorandum on banning vaping and e-cigarettes will be presented to the Cabinet by the end of the year.

CAP senior education officer and anti-smoking activist N.V. Subbarow said while the assurance that “it is not about if we will ban but when we will ban” may signal progress, it also reflects unnecessary hesitation.

“The ministry should not protect the vape industry. The health of vapers, especially young people, is more important than the industry,” he told theSun.

He dismissed the ministry’s claim that a sudden ban could expose the government to legal risks, calling it unfounded.

“We have the Attorney-General’s Chambers which drafted the law. When a few states already banned vape without fear or favour, no one talked about legal issues. Why is the ministry worried now?” he asked.

Subbarow added that Malaysia’s youth cannot afford to wait until the end of the year for yet another Cabinet discussion.

“Every month wasted means more students and young people getting hooked on this dangerous product. The ministry must act firmly and swiftly, not play games with words.”

On Aug 21, Dzulkefly told reporters that the government “cannot suddenly ban vape” due to potential legal challenges, saying regulations under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 had created a “legitimate expectation” for the industry to continue operating.

The issue has been repeatedly discussed at Cabinet level but the ministry has yet to commit to a fixed timeline.

“When Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu banned vape, no one raised legal issues. They acted decisively because public health was the priority,” Subbarow said.

He also questioned whether federal authorities were adopting a wait-and-see approach while other countries have already banned vaping products containing dangerous substances, saying the ministry appeared to be “giving excuses every time”.

“Our minister should learn from Singapore. Its prime minister raised the vape issue during his National Day speech.”

Subbarow said the debate should focus not on protecting industry players who profit from addiction, but on safeguarding children, students and young adults from long-term harm.

He added that CAP has raised the issue for years and remains frustrated by the lack of urgency.

“Will there be a ban? If so, when? Malaysians deserve more than vague promises and delays. The government must stop hiding behind excuses and put health first.”

He urged the ministry to set a clear deadline and publish a transparent roadmap towards a complete ban.

“If the ministry cannot act decisively, it is failing in its duty to protect the public. It is not about politics or legal theories. It is about the health and future of our young people.”