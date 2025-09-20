Carnival in Ipoh fosters harmony during National Month

IPOH: A large crowd converged at Mydin Mall Meru Raya here to participate in Karnival Kita Anak Malaysia organised in conjunction with the recent National Month celebrations on September 13.

This was the fourth time the event was held after having been previously observed in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

This time around it was organised in a shopping centre to provide easy access for families and the public.

It was organised by Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (Ikram) with the support of the National Unity Ministry and the Tambun Parliamentary Service Centre, and with cooperation of other government departments, agencies, NGOs and the private sector.

The carnival was officiated by the Finance Minister’s political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Mun’im who represented Prime Minister and Tambun MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his speech, Kamil credited Ikram for uniting communities of different backgrounds.

A total of 62 activities were held, including sports, culture and arts performances by various groups, exhibitions, health programmes, cooking demonstrations, colouring contest and fashion show for children, and a lucky draw.

Earlier, a Kita Anak Malaysia fun run was flagged off.

The objective of the carnival was to bring together people of various ethnic groups to celebrate Malaysia Day and the National Month in a harmonious environment.

It helped expose the young to the beauty of unity and fostering healthy relationships among races.