Case of elderly man killed at supermarket in Chemor reclassified to causing death by negligence

IPOH: The police have reclassified the investigation of the case involving an elderly man who died at a supermarket in Klebang, Chemore near here, last Thursday (Oct 24) from murder to causing death by negligence.

Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the case was initially investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder but reclassified to under Section 304 (a) of the same law following an instruction by the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

“We investigated from various aspects and found there was a physical attack that could lead to the cause of the victim’s death.

“However, the cause of the victim’s death is still under investigation by the police,“ he said when met by reporters after an event at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD) here today.

The police received a distress call that evening about a man found unconscious at the entrance of the supermarket.

Preliminary investigations found that the man, 64, had died and that there were no injuries to his body.

Later the same day, a 24-year-old woman was arrested to assist in investigations. Her remand has been extended until Nov 4.

According to Abang Zainal, the police were looking for another suspect in the case, believed to be a local man, to assist in the investigation.

He urged those with information on the incident to contact the Ipoh police to assist in the investigation.