CCTV installation in 200 boarding schools to be completed by November

KUALA NERUS: The installation of closed-circuit television cameras in 200 boarding schools under the Ministry of Education nationwide is expected to be completed by November.

MOE’s deputy secretary-general for Planning and Development Datuk Wan Hashim Wan Rahim said the project began in August with a RM3 million allocation.

He explained this initiative aims to enhance student safety in both school and dormitory areas while addressing issues such as bullying.

“This installation targets high-risk boarding schools, including those with a history of bullying incidents.”

“The installation process is ongoing, and we expect the entire CCTV system to be fully operational by early December.”

Wan Hashim added that the CCTV system would play a crucial role in improving investigations.

He noted many incidents in school and dormitory areas have been difficult to substantiate in the past.

CCTV footage will assist both the police and MOE in investigating and taking necessary actions regarding incidents in school premises.

Regarding the installation process, Wan Hashim said the number and placement of cameras in each school would be determined based on specific needs.

This will be done in collaboration with the office of the Chief Government Security Officer and police to ensure privacy protection.

“Each school is unique, so the installation will be tailored to the specific needs of each institution.”

“Some schools may require eight or 10 cameras, depending on their circumstances.”

“We will consult with CGSO to ensure cameras are installed at appropriate angles.”

While the current focus is on boarding schools due to high installation costs, Wan Hashim added that plans exist to expand CCTV coverage to other schools in the future.

“Though the installations may not be extensive, cameras will be placed in key areas within schools to facilitate investigations and enhance overall security.” – Bernama