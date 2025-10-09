Ceasefire agreement raises hopes for GSF mission to enter Gaza by land

KUALA NERUS: The announcement of a ceasefire agreement and hostage release in Gaza has given fresh hope to Global Sumud Flotilla mission participants to resume aid delivery efforts.

Muhammad Abdullah, known as Ustaz Mad Kecik, said this development strengthens confidence that future opportunities to enter Gaza appear more promising.

“We now see a brighter chance to enter Gaza by land,“ the 32-year-old told reporters at Sultan Mahmud Airport.

“If we cannot go by sea, we will try to go by land.”

He explained that land entry was their original aim but Israel’s blockade forced them to attempt the sea route instead.

Muhammad and fellow Terengganu participant Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar received a rousing welcome from over 1,000 people upon their return.

International media reported Israel and Hamas signed the first phase of a Gaza peace agreement allowing release of all Israeli hostages.

Muhammad hopes nine detained Malaysian activists from other Gaza missions would soon return home safely like his group.

He urged the public to continue raising awareness about Gaza suffering from Israeli aggression.

“If we stop talking about it, we have given victory to the enemy,“ he stated.

Mohd Asmawi described facing mental challenges during the voyage and detention but found strength through group support.

“Ustaz Mad kept encouraging us and shared prayers through WhatsApp, giving me strength when close to giving up,“ the 52-year-old said.

Despite hardships, he remains determined to continue helping Gaza people. – Bernama