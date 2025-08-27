CelcomDigi CD:NXT Programme: Graduates share pride and purpose

PETALING JAYA: Fresh graduates chosen for CelcomDigi’s pioneering CD:NXT programme have voiced their enthusiasm and sense of responsibility following the initiative’s launch by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Young Talent Programme represents an exclusive opportunity to develop Malaysia’s next generation of digital leaders.

Twenty exceptional individuals emerged from a competitive pool of 3,600 candidates to join the inaugural cohort of this comprehensive two-year development scheme. Their selection marks the beginning of an ambitious journey designed to cultivate expertise in cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud engineering, and sustainability.

Nur Diny Inara Zalfitri, a 23-year-old Software Engineering alumna from Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten), articulates her vision for improving digital accessibility across diverse user demographics. Speaking from the CelcomDigi Hub in Subang Jaya, she emphasised the importance of creating intuitive digital experiences for all Malaysians.

“Telecommunications companies serve incredibly diverse populations - from tech-enthusiasts to those less familiar with digital platforms. My objective is ensuring our digital infrastructure remains user-friendly and accessible regardless of technical expertise. Often, companies distinguish themselves through simplicity of navigation and service accessibility,“ Nur Diny explained.

The graduate expressed astonishment at successfully navigating the extensive selection procedures, which encompassed multiple interview stages and comprehensive evaluations. She encourages other potential applicants not to be deterred by the company’s prominent market position.

Nur Diny also highlighted current challenges facing recent graduates, particularly regarding compensation levels and employment stability amid corporate restructuring trends. She noted that many graduates accept temporary positions or below-market salaries simply to gain professional experience and financial stability.

Par Junn Qi, an Artificial Intelligence specialist from Multimedia University Melaka, shared similar sentiments about the programme’s significance. His journey through the selection process included online assessments, psychological evaluations, and practical assessment centre exercises featuring collaborative problem-solving with unfamiliar candidates from various academic backgrounds.

“The assessment centre methodology places participants with complete strangers representing different disciplines, requiring collective problem-solving under pressure. This approach effectively evaluates adaptability, collaborative skills, and analytical thinking capabilities,“ Junn Qi described.

He expressed particular pride in participating in a programme personally launched by Malaysia’s Prime Minister, describing the handshake opportunity as both unprecedented and motivational for career commencement.

Junn Qi also addressed concerns regarding artificial intelligence misuse, particularly in deepfake technology and inappropriate content generation. He advocates for stronger regulatory frameworks governing AI implementation in Malaysia, emphasising the need for clear legal boundaries defining acceptable usage parameters.

The CD:NXT initiative encompasses three distinct components designed to strengthen Malaysia’s digital workforce ecosystem. The Young Talent Programme provides the foundational element, offering selected graduates intensive skill development across emerging technologies over two years.

UniConnects serves as the academic-industry liaison, working to synchronise university curricula with evolving digital sector requirements. This component aims to reduce the skills gap between educational outcomes and professional expectations.

The Students Ambassador Programme empowers undergraduate students to champion innovation-focused projects whilst promoting digital inclusion initiatives within their respective communities. This grassroots approach ensures digital transformation benefits reach diverse population segments.

The programme’s comprehensive approach reflects CelcomDigi’s commitment to developing homegrown talent capable of driving Malaysia’s digital transformation agenda. By investing in recent graduates, the telecommunications leader aims to cultivate expertise that will propel the nation’s technological advancement.

Selected participants will undergo intensive training covering contemporary digital disciplines essential for Malaysia’s economic competitiveness. The programme’s structure allows for practical application of theoretical knowledge whilst providing mentorship from industry veterans.