CEMI, GPP 6.0 strike the right chords - Music Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The introduction of two new initiatives – the Concert and Event in Malaysia Incentives (CEMI) and the updated Foreign Filming and Performance Application Guidelines (GPP 6.0) – are seen as strategic steps to enhance the overall ecosystem of the country’s entertainment industry.

Music Malaysia chairman Datuk Freddie Fernandez said with the implementation of these initiatives, the local entertainment industry is poised for significant growth, which in turn is expected to positively impact the national economy and elevate Malaysia’s image on the global stage.

He said the annual RM10 million allocation under CEMI would serve as a major boost for hosting large-scale concerts and events, thus strengthening Malaysia’s position as a regional entertainment hub while also stimulating the tourism sector by attracting both domestic and international visitors.

“This initiative is expected to directly benefit various segments within the industry, including local artistes and musicians who will gain more performance opportunities and greater international exposure.

“Additionally, technical personnel such as sound technicians, lighting crews, and production staff are likely to see more job openings. Service providers including sound system suppliers, event venues, and accommodation providers are also expected to benefit from increased demand due to more frequent event organisation,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced the new CEMI initiative – a financial rebate incentive aimed at supporting the organisation of large-scale concerts and events in Malaysia – which will come into effect on May 15.

Fahmi also said that GPP 6.0 was introduced to streamline event management processes, ensuring that applications are more industry-friendly, transparent, and efficient.

Freddie noted that the new GPP 6.0, set to be enforced from May 1, is expected to accelerate the event approval process by reducing the processing time from 14 days to just seven – a welcome development especially for smaller-scale performances and promotional events.

“We also support the emphasis on incident management outlined in GPP 6.0, including the implementation of a kill switch, which enables an immediate stop to performances if necessary.

“This is a crucial step to ensure the safety and smooth running of events. It is a timely measure, given several recent unwanted incidents,” he said.

Freddie also extended his deepest appreciation to Fahmi for the implementation of these initiatives and expressed hope that similar efforts would continue in the future to further spur the growth of the country’s creative and entertainment industry.

Music Malaysia comprises 15 major associations within the national music industry, including concert organisers, recording companies, artistes’ associations, and creative arts bodies. Sabah and Sarawak are also represented.