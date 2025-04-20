PETALING JAYA: Malaysian durian farmers are poised to capture a larger portion of China’s lucrative fruit market this year, driven by increasing Chinese consumer preference for naturally ripened produce, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Industry insiders quoted by the SCMP indicate that Malaysian durian exports to China have experienced significant growth in 2025, attributed to consistent supply chains and enhanced logistics operations.

“Air-transported fresh durians reaching China within 48 hours of collection have found particular favor among wealthy Chinese consumers,“ explained Guo Min, deputy marketing director for Joy Wing Mau’s operations in China.

He noted that Malaysian suppliers have projected a 30 percent increase in fruit exports this year, substantially boosting confidence in market expansion.

The sentiment was reinforced by Dole Asia Holdings marketing director Vivian Wang, who identified fresh durians as one of the fastest-growing imported fruit categories in China, creating substantial opportunities for Malaysian growers.

A key differentiator for Malaysian durians is their cultivation method.

Unlike producers in Thailand and Vietnam who commonly employ pre-cutting techniques, Malaysian farmers typically allow their durians to ripen naturally on trees until they fall, enhancing their appeal to discerning Chinese consumers.

According to Malaysia’s Agriculture and Food Security Ministry data cited in the SCMP report, the country’s fresh durian shipments to China generated RM24.8 million (approximately US$5.6 million) between August and December 2024.

While Thailand continues to dominate China’s durian market with a 57 percent share of the US$6.99 billion industry last year, followed by Vietnam at 38 percent, Malaysian durian sales have reportedly increased tenfold compared to previous years.

Together with the Philippines, Malaysia contributed US$38.2 million to the Chinese durian market last year.

Market experts remain optimistic about China’s premium fruit import sector.

“We anticipate stable growth in China’s food and fruit market. Health-conscious consumers continue to drive strong demand for high-quality imported fruits, presenting significant growth opportunities,“ Jiang Jianli, logistics division director at Goodfarmer Fresh Fruit Trading, told the SCMP.