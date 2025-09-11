Character education programme to instil morals

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry is launching a nationwide character education programme in 2026, aimed at tackling bullying and instilling strong values in students, with full implementation set for 2027.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the initiative will focus on personality development, morals, etiquette and integrity alongside academic learning.

“This initiative will provide a foundation for holistic growth and ensure that children develop strong values and resilience,“ she told reporters after the Tribunal Anti-Bully Townhall 2025 session yesterday.

Fadhlina dismissed claims that school ranking systems or financial incentives encouraged under-reporting of bullying cases.

“There are no such rewards or official rankings in place. What matters is that every principal and administrator has a responsibility to report cases transparently and act when incidents occur,“ she said, stressing that schools must not compromise on this duty.

“It is a moral obligation rooted in the basic principles of education, which prioritise values, character and integrity,“ she added.

The minister emphasised that all bullying cases must be investigated fairly and administrators must act with full accountability.

To encourage reporting, the ministry has revamped its complaints system, allowing students to lodge reports anonymously if they fear reprisals.

“We want to assure students that they have safe avenues to report and we will take action. Do not be afraid. The government will take full responsibility to address bullying in all its forms,“ she said.

Fadhlina added that the proposed Anti-Bullying Tribunal will complement existing school mechanisms, giving victims and parents additional channels if cases are mishandled or left unreported.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the townhall session allowed the government to hear public feedback directly.

He added that similar sessions nationwide would help shape the Anti-Bullying Bill into legislation that reflects the experiences and concerns of students, schools, and families.

“My hope is that today marks the first step in a series of sessions and, God willing, we will travel across the country to gather input from the public so this law truly responds to their needs,“ Fahmi said.