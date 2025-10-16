Liyana Durisic ensured herself to stay calm and focused on every shot, converting that composure into victory at The Ladies’ Golf Tournament 2025, held at The Mines Resort & Golf Club. The 24-year-old professional golfer dropped three bogeys but recovered with a birdie on the 12th hole to close at two-under-par (–2), clinching the inaugural title and the champion’s prize of RM17,500. Her wire-to-wire win showcased consistency and control throughout all three rounds, with scores of 67, 71, and 73 for a total of 211 strokes.

Jocelyn Chee charged in with two back-to-back birdies on holes 14 and 15, but it was not enough to put pressure on Liyana. She finished in second place on 214 (+1) after rounds of 73, 70, and 71, followed by Ng Jing Xuen in third with 216 (+3). Amateur standout Amberly Zaira earned the title of Best Amateur, carding rounds of 71, 75, and 74 for a total of 220 (+7). Winnie Ng and Charlayne Chong (Am) completed the top six with totals of 221 (+8) and 222 (+9) respectively.

The Official Closing Ceremony & Prize Presentation, graced by Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tuanku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani binti Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud, and attended by YAM Tunku Puteri Jawahir, Founder of The Mines Resort & Golf Club, Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew, Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor, and other distinguished guests, celebrated the outstanding performances and sportsmanship displayed over three days of competition.

The Ladies’ Golf Tournament 2025 is a 54-hole stroke-play championship organised by the Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) and sanctioned by the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA). The event offers a total prize purse of RM100,000, with the champion receiving RM17,500 and subsequent positions awarded in accordance with the PGM Tour prize distribution. The tournament continues to serve as a platform to elevate women’s golf in Malaysia, providing a competitive stage for both professionals and amateurs to showcase their talent and sportsmanship.