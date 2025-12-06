BANGI: Certain individuals will be charged soon in connection with a corruption scandal allegedly linked to Sabah state assemblymen, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

“I will announce it in a very short time; one or two will be charged in court,“ he told reporters after attending the 2nd MACC Accredited Law Enforcement Programme Convocation here today.

The case relates to several viral video recordings of alleged conversations between some individuals and Sabah lawmakers regarding mineral licensing in the state.

On June 6, it was reported that MACC had completed the investigation paper and submitted it to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

MACC previously confirmed that it had opened investigation papers into the matter and conducted a comprehensive digital forensic analysis of the videos and other related evidence.