Charred remains of teenage girl found inside house that caught fire in Saujana Impian

KUALA LUMPUR: The charred remains of a 17-year-old girl was found inside a two-storey terraced house that was damaged by fire in Saujana Impian, Kajang, this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said that the victim’s charred remains was found in an upstairs room.

“It is reported that at the time of the incident, the victim’s parents were at work, and her younger sibling was at school, so the victim was believed to be alone in the family home. The estimated damage from the fire is around 80 per cent,” he told Bernama.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the department received a distress call regarding the incident at 4.20 pm, after which firefighters in four fire engines from the Kajang, Bangi, and Seri Kembangan Fire and Rescue Stations, rushed to the scene.

“Firefighting operations were successful, and the fire was completely extinguished. The K9 detection unit and state forensics were also present at the location,” he said.

He added that other agencies involved included the Royal Malaysia Police, the Ministry of Health, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.