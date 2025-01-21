KLANG: The police have confirmed that 32 individuals were injured in an explosion at a chemical recycling plant in Taman Perindustrian Kapar Indah, Klang, yesterday evening.

Klang Utara District police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao stated that the injured individuals, aged between 20 and 40, were in the vicinity when the explosion occurred.

“All of them are locals. They received outpatient treatment at the Tunku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital and were allowed to return home. No serious injuries were reported,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a Bernama reporter who visited the scene this afternoon observed that police, firefighters, and officers from the Klang Health Office were conducting inspections at the site.

Earlier, Selangor Department of Environment Director Nor Aziah Jaafar was reported stating that negligence and violation of licence conditions would be among the factors investigated in connection with the incident.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that initial investigations indicated that the explosion was caused by chemicals stored in the plant’s compound.

