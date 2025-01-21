PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), under Op Sky, has frozen 98 company and individual bank accounts, amounting to RM22.07 million, as of today, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said.

He said the operation has led to the arrest of 21 individuals, including eight directors and company officers, 12 bank officers and and one civilian acting as an agent.

“This syndicate was detected across five or six banks operating in Malaysia with a loan value of RM700 million. Approximately between 0.5 and one per cent (pct) was paid to involved parties to secure approval.

“We do not rule out the possibility of further arrests related to this case,” he said during a press conference today.

The authorities have also seized nine luxury cars, RM309,400 in cash, 17 luxury watches worth RM11.11 million, five luxury handbags valued at RM431,256, and five sets of jewellery estimated at RM50,000.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A), Section 17A(a) of the MACC Act 2009, Section 137 of the Financial Services Act 2013, and Section 4(1) of the AMLATFPUAA 2001 (Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001).

Op Sky involves an investigation into money laundering resulting from corruption activities, document forgery and fraud to obtain approval for personal loan financing.

Ahmad Khusairi also added that MACC has conducted Op Trust to uncover a syndicate where companies were detected misusing trust units for personal gain.

“These are two examples (Op Sky and Op Trust) that we are presenting to the public concerning financial and banking issues in Malaysia,” he said.