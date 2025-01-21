PUTRAJAYA: The two sons of former prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have declared their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in accordance to its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s request.

He said that Tan Sri Mokhzani declared a total of about RM1 billion, while Mirzan declared a total of RM246.2 million, which included their holdings, shares and other assets.

“So I’m satisfied with the declaration of assets by both of them,” he said at a special media conference here today.

He said that in the case of Mokhzani, his total assets of about RM1 billion included his personal value of RM360 million, while Mirzan’s personal value was about RM120 million.

“There are assets, there are shareholdings and such that we have taken into consideration minus the liabilities they hold.

“So I need to correct this perception as we sometimes are showered with various questions about whether such-and-such assets are correct.

“The investigation is still ongoing. That’s per the declaration of the assets,” he said, stressing that all the data was from his forensics officers along with several assessments on the total assets declared by both individuals.

Mirzan and Mokhzani had been instructed by the MACC in January to declare their assets since 1981, the year Dr Mahathir began his first tenure as prime minister as part of the MACC’s investigation that began in August 2022 into all entities related to and named in the Pandora Papers and Panama Papers.