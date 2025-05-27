KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar today commended the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) for its excellent media coverage of the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings held here since Friday.

He conveyed his appreciation to Bernama’s management and staff during a visit to the International Media Centre at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

“Good job. You have done a good job for the country,” he said briefly, while giving a thumbs-up as a sign of appreciation.

Bernama was previously appointed by the Foreign Ministry as the official media and coordinator of the International Media Centre for ASEAN Summit 2025.

As part of this responsibility, Bernama developed a dedicated microsite featuring news and images related to ASEAN developments since Sept 1, 2024.

In addition, Bernama has been actively disseminating coverage of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship internationally through close cooperation with news agencies under the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) and the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA).

Also present during the visit were Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, deputy editor-in-chief (News Service) Nasriah Darus and deputy editor-in-chief (Economic News Service) Azlina Aziz.