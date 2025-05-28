KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved the leave applications of two ministers — Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad — but has yet to decide on their resignations from the Cabinet, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Rafizi, Economy Minister, and Nik Nazmi, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister, had tendered their leave applications, and resignations that would take effect on June 17 and July 4, respectively.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement tonight, informed that after reviewing these matters, Anwar agreed to approve the leave applications of both ministers.

“Any further decisions will be announced later by the Prime Minister,” it said.

Both ministers had lost in the 2025 PKR elections held last week.

Rafizi failed to retain his position as PKR Deputy President after being defeated by Nurul Izzah Anwar, while Nik Nazmi lost in the contest for a Vice President post.

ALSO READ:

Rafizi resigns from Cabinet

Nik Nazmi also resigns