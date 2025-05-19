LUNDU: The locations for the implementation of the Child Protection Advocacy Programme: KASIH Kanak-Kanak in educational institutions nationwide this year will comprehensively include both rural and urban schools, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the programme not only aims to raise awareness among students but also the surrounding community on issues of child abuse and neglect.

“It also targets adults, to help them understand the different forms of abuse, which are not limited to physical harm. In addition, children will learn to recognise elements of domestic abuse in the home and be encouraged to report such incidents through the available channels.

“School students will also be informed of their rights as individuals – for example, their right not to be harmed,” she told reporters after the launch of the Sarawak-level 2025 KASIH Kanak-Kanak Child Protection Advocacy Programme here today.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, through the Social Welfare Department, would continue the advocacy programme in 300 schools and 30 Children’s Activity Centres across the country this year.

Nancy urged the public to memorise the Talian Kasih helpline, which is available 24 hours a day through two platforms – the toll-free line 15999 and WhatsApp at 019-2615999 – for reporting abuse cases promptly.

“It is a collective responsibility. If a case of abuse involves someone close to us, we must immediately contact Talian Kasih so that counsellors can take further action,” she said.