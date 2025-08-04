Child psychologist clears Zayn Rayyan’s parents of neglect claims

PETALING JAYA: A child psychologist testified in court that the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin had not been neglected or abused, countering allegations against his parents.

Dr Noor Aishah Rosli, founder of CPC International psychology clinic, reviewed medical reports from Selayang and Sungai Buloh Hospitals, finding no evidence of mistreatment.

“The reports show no indication of neglect or abuse,“ Dr Noor Aishah stated during the trial of Ismanira Abdul Manaf, who faces child neglect charges.

The psychologist clarified that neglect must be consistent over time to be classified as such, citing guidelines from the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

She explained that occasional lapses, such as a missed meal due to a guardian’s illness, do not constitute neglect. However, prolonged deprivation—such as a child consistently being left to find their own food—could qualify.

Regarding the amended charge against Ismanira, Dr Noor Aishah noted the wording “likely” introduces uncertainty, as it does not definitively prove physical injury occurred.

When asked if the charge clearly indicated neglect, she replied that it lacked specificity.

Judge Syahliza Warnoh had earlier ordered Ismanira to enter her defence after the prosecution established a prima facie case, while her husband, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, was acquitted.

The couple had been accused of neglecting their autistic son between December 5 and 6, 2023, at Idaman Apartment in Damansara Damai.

Charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, they faced up to 20 years’ imprisonment or a RM50,000 fine if convicted. The trial resumes tomorrow. - Bernama