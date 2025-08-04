Iran demands US accountability for nuclear site attacks in future talks

TEHRAN: Iran stated on Monday that holding the United States accountable for attacks on its nuclear sites would be a key condition in any future negotiations, while rejecting the possibility of direct talks with Washington.

The US joined Israel in striking Iranian nuclear facilities in June, disrupting ongoing discussions about Tehran’s atomic program.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei emphasised that demanding compensation for the military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities would be a non-negotiable topic in potential talks.

When asked about direct negotiations with the US, Baqaei responded firmly, “No.”

The conflict began in mid-June when Israel launched unprecedented strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, including residential areas, over 12 days.

US forces later targeted nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz.

These attacks derailed high-level talks that had resumed in April, marking the first significant engagement between Iran and the US since Washington abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal.

Following the strikes, Iran suspended cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and demanded security guarantees before resuming negotiations.

The US dismissed Tehran’s compensation demands as “ridiculous.”

Baqaei reiterated Iran’s commitment to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty but criticised the IAEA for its “politicised and unprofessional approach.”

He confirmed that an IAEA deputy chief would visit Iran within 10 days but stressed that the delegation would only engage in technical discussions, with no access to nuclear sites.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran’s parliamentary national security commission, reinforced this stance, stating that no foreign inspections would be permitted.

Meanwhile, Iran has signalled a “new form” of cooperation with the IAEA, following a recent meeting with European diplomats from Germany, Britain, and France—parties to the 2015 nuclear deal.

The European trio has threatened sanctions if Iran fails to comply with uranium enrichment limits and UN inspections.

Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful and rejects sanctions as illegal. - AFP