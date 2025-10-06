Child safety goes beyond supervision, says NGO

PETALING JAYA: Following the tragic death of the toddler who was crushed by a fallen gate pillar, child rights group Protect and Save the Children (PSC) has reminded Malaysians that child safety “goes beyond supervision”.

The group emphasised that it requires safe home design, regular maintenance and stronger community awareness.

“This tragedy highlights the need for greater attention to safety design and regular maintenance of household structures, especially when there are children around,”

it said.

It stressed that keeping children safe must be treated as a shared responsibility, involving families, builders and local authorities, to ensure homes are designed and maintained as secure spaces for children to grow and play.

PSC added that home safety education should be practical and community-based, rather than confined to parenting advice alone.

“Safety messages could be shared not just through parenting platforms or clinics, but also

via housing developers and local councils.

“Visual checklists showing common hazards, such as unstable structures, unsecured furniture or unsafe balconies, could help families identify risks more easily.”

The group also suggested that community campaigns and media partnerships could help normalise conversations about safer home environments and encourage proactive safety checks.

It said while there have been public campaigns on burns, falls, poisoning and drowning prevention, such efforts remain sporadic, urging for a coordinated national approach that treats home safety as part of child health and development.

“Licensed childcare centres follow safety regulations under the Child Care Centre Act 1984.

“Similar principles should apply at home. Multiple stakeholders must work together to ensure these measures are implemented as widely and consistently as possible,” it said.

The organisation called for a shift from reactive to preventive action.

“We often only hear about safety measures after a tragedy occurs, rather than being reminded of preventive steps beforehand.

“Safety planning should be part of everyday life through policies that prioritise child-safe home designs, safety checks in early childhood settings and greater public awareness on how prevention saves lives.”

PSC said parents should view their homes from a child’s perspective to better identify potential hazards.

“Look at your home from your child’s eye level. Children explore through movement and their environments need to support that safely. Anything that could topple, swing or collapse should be checked and secured.

“A few minutes spent identifying and fixing potential risks could make a real difference.”

Police, meanwhile, have classified the case as sudden death.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the toddler had been playing with her sister when the incident occurred.

“The pillar supporting the main gate collapsed on the victim,” he said, adding that a post-mortem found the cause of death to be head injuries from a heavy impact.