Homeowners urged to prioritise structural safety

PETALING JAYA: The recent death of a toddler in Seremban who was crushed by a fallen gate pillar has prompted civil engineering experts to warn homeowners that structural safety is not optional but vital.

They said even small construction errors or unchecked modifications could have fatal consequences.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, claimed the life of a two-year-old girl who was playing outside her home when a concrete pillar collapsed on her.

Police have since urged homeowners to ensure all structures within their properties are safely built and regularly maintained.

Universiti Teknologi Mara Shah Alam Faculty of Civil Engineering dean Prof Dr Che Khairil Izam Che Ibrahim said the tragedy highlights a worrying trend of homeowners bypassing professional oversight during small-scale construction or renovation works.

“A common mistake is failing to seek advice from a competent person, especially civil or structural engineers.”

“Many homeowners proceed without proper design drawings, site supervision or quality control. In some cases, unqualified contractors use improper construction techniques that compromise the safety of the structure.”

He said such collapses often stem from basic technical errors that could easily have been prevented with professional input.

“In many cases, the reinforcement embedded into the concrete floor is too short or there is no proper structural base at all. If the steel bars are too small or too few to bear the gate’s weight, or if they do not meet the specifications in the Code of Practice, the structure would eventually fail under stress,” he explained.

Che Khairil added that Malaysia has sufficient safety standards in place, but enforcement at the household level

remains weak.

“The government cannot change every homeowner’s attitude overnight, but it is time for local authorities to require that all renovation works, no matter how small, be carried out by licensed contractors registered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB),” he said, stressing that a thorough assessment needs to be done by an agency appointed by the government.

University senior lecturer Dr Warid Wazien Ahmad Zailani said homeowners should learn to recognise early warning signs of structural instability before it turns disastrous.

“Visible cracks that keep growing, widening gaps or any noticeable leaning of the pillar are serious warning signs,” he said.

“Even minor floor settlement could indicate that the base is weakening. Once you notice these symptoms, stop using the gate and consult a professional immediately.”

He added that small structural flaws are often underestimated and could worsen over time, especially when exposed to rain, soil movement or vehicle impact.

Both experts urged homeowners to view safety as an investment rather than a cost.

“Put safety as your utmost priority and do things right from the start,” said Warid.

“Seek advice from competent professionals, not from social media or Facebook, and always appoint contractors registered with CIDB.”

He added that while professional design and supervision may seem costly upfront, cutting corners could prove far more expensive and tragic later.

“Improper cost-saving today may lead to costly repairs tomorrow, or worse, loss of lives and property,” he said.