Malaysia’s stance on Trump peace plan in parliament focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s official position on United States President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan for the Palestine-Israel conflict will be a key parliamentary discussion today.

Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah from Paya Besar will pose this question to the Prime Minister during Minister’s Question Time.

He specifically seeks clarification on how the American proposal aligns with Malaysia’s principles and Palestinian advocacy efforts.

The MP also wants to understand how the plan affects Malaysia’s support for Palestinian rights and state sovereignty.

In the same session, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin will question the government’s Visit Malaysia Year 2026 preparations.

She will inquire about international promotion strategies and state government involvement in the tourism initiative.

The Masjid Tanah MP will also examine whether VM2026 expenditures follow value for money principles.

She further questions whether the government plans a major launch event on December 31, 2025.

During the Question and Answer session, Mordi Bimol will address commercial vehicle safety audits.

The Mas Gading MP will ask the Transport Minister about comprehensive actions following JPJ’s safety audit findings.

He seeks details about audit schedules for approximately 300,000 commercial vehicle companies.

Bimol also wants information about digitalisation plans for the safety audit process.

He aims to understand how digitalisation will speed up compliance detection and reduce bureaucracy.

Meanwhile, Datuk Sri Doris Sophia Brodi will question enforcement weaknesses regarding international scammer syndicates.

The Sri Aman MP will ask the Home Minister why Malaysia appears as a preferred destination for scam networks.

She specifically references the recent case involving over 400 individuals detained in Bangsar South.

Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi will question nicotine regulation under the Poisons Act.

The Tanjong Karang MP will ask the Health Minister about reintroducing nicotine as a controlled substance.

This question follows concerns about nicotine presence in vape products.

Following the Q&A session, parliament will proceed with bill readings.

The Dewan Rakyat will conduct first readings of the Supply Bill 2026 and Private Agency Amendment Bill 2025.

This Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament will continue for 35 days until December 4. – Bernama