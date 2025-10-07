FAM appeals FIFA suspension of seven heritage players over documents

THE Football Association of Malaysia has received the full written judgment from FIFA regarding the suspension of seven heritage players for alleged disciplinary code violations.

FAM will now formally lodge an immediate appeal through proper legal channels with all supporting evidence ready for submission.

The association strongly disputes several FIFA conclusions particularly allegations about falsified documents or deliberate attempts to circumvent eligibility rules.

FAM firmly asserts there is no evidence supporting claims that these documents were forged as alleged by FIFA.

All documentation concerning player eligibility was prepared verified and managed entirely by FAM following established procedures.

The players always acted in good faith relying wholly on FAM’s verification and registration processes according to the statement.

FAM reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Malaysian football interests and protecting player rights through transparent regulatory processes.

The association will exhaust all available legal channels to fight this case while maintaining confidentiality of official government procedures.

FAM is legally bound to maintain confidentiality under the Official Secrets Act 1972 and Passport Act 1966 regarding passport issuance and verification processes.

The association will only share information necessary for the FIFA proceedings while respecting legal confidentiality requirements.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee sanctioned FAM and seven heritage players last month for violating Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

FIFA alleged FAM submitted falsified documents to verify player eligibility for the Asian Cup qualifiers against Vietnam on June 10.

The sanctioned players include Gabriel Felipe Arrocha Facundo Garces Rodrigo Holgado Imanol Machuca Joao Figueiredo Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

FAM received a 350,000 Swiss franc fine approximately 1.8 million ringgit while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs approximately 10,560 ringgit.

All seven players received 12-month suspensions from football-related activities effective from the decision’s notification date. – Bernama