PETALING JAYA: Hospital Tunku Azizah paediatric ophthalmologist Dr Sangeetha Tharmathurai has called for children to be given early eye examinations to detect signs of ophthalmic conditions as part of efforts to reduce vision problems among the young.

She said the matter has become more critical after Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Jan 16 that vision problems are one of the primary health issues among Year 1 pupils, particularly in the Federal Territory of Putrajaya where 215 of them have it.

“The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) recommends that children have their first comprehensive eye examination at around six months of age. The first visit helps ensure that a child’s vision is developing properly and that any issues can be identified and treated before they impact his ability to learn and engage in daily activities.

“After that, children should have eye examinations at least once between the ages of three and five to assess vision development and screen for conditions such as amblyopia (lazy eye) or strabismus (crossed eyes).”

Sangeetha said once children begin school, it’s recommended that they undergo eye examinations every two years. This should increase to a higher frequency if they show signs of impaired vision.

She said recent studies have raised serious concerns about declining eye health in children, particularly with the increasing prevalence of myopia (nearsightedness), and that a 2023 AAO study also found that the rate of myopia in children has been rising globally.

“Children spending more time on digital devices for online learning and entertainment are now at higher risk of developing nearsightedness at an earlier age. If myopia is left untreated, can lead to an increased risk of glaucoma and retinal detachment.

“The Journal of the American Optometric Association has also reported a significant increase in cases of digital eye strain among children as young as five years old. This is a condition that was once more commonly associated with adults, and is a wake-up call for all of us to pay closer attention to excessive screen time.”

Sangeetha urged parents and teachers to help identify early signs of paediatric vision problems, with one key sign being difficulty reading or focusing on tasks.

Clinical child psychologist Dr Noor Aishah Rosli said children with untreated vision problems are at a higher risk of developing anxiety and stress due to their ongoing challenges, and that struggling academically or socially can lead to diminished confidence, especially when they compare themselves to their peers. This can impact their emotional and psychological

well-being.

“The situation worsens if they lack supportive friendships in the classroom which can make the children feel left behind. In some cases, they may even avoid attending school to escape their difficulties.”

Noor Aishah said children with vision issues are also often mistakenly labelled as slow learners by peers or teachers as they may struggle to participate in group activities.

She said in many cases, such children do not realise that their difficulties stem from vision issues, which is why regular eye screenings are essential to identify problems early and provide timely intervention.

“With proper treatment, such as specialised glasses, these children can receive the support they need to thrive in their school and social environment,” she said.

Noor Aishah also called on the government to collaborate with healthcare providers to offer subsidised or free vision screenings and spectacles as their cost and related ophthalmic treatments can be a challenge for many families.

“The government must provide these services to all schools. I’ve seen cases where children struggled to focus due to vision problems, and once treated, their focus and performance improved, which shows how important early detection can prevent academic and social challenges,” she said.