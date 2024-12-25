Children of crash victims at PLUS KM204 undergo surgery

MELAKA: Muhammad Uwais Al-Qarni Khairul Ikhwan, who survived a horrific accident involving five vehicles at Kilometre 204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound, is scheduled to undergo surgery this afternoon at Hospital Melaka.

State Health, Human Resource and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said the surgery on Muhammad Uwais Al-Qarni, the son of the Toyota Estima multipurpose-vehicle (MPV) driver who died in the crash, involves his injured right thigh and he is currently being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Meanwhile, his younger sister, Nur Sofea Humaira, four, successfully underwent surgery this morning for her broken left thigh and is in stable condition.

“The trailer driver, Mohamad Shafiq Mohd Zuki, 27, who is under ICU observation, is also scheduled for surgery today if his condition is stable,” he told reporters after visiting the victims at Hospital Melaka today.

Ngwe added that four Singaporeans who were passengers on the tour bus that was also involved in the crash have received treatment at Hospital Melaka and have been discharged.

One of them is awaiting an ambulance to be transferred to a hospital in Singapore for further treatment.

“The remains of Lamrah Asid Ali, 66, (a Singaporean tour guide on the tour bus who was killed) have yet to be claimed as her next of kin are still en route to handle the arrangements, which are expected to take place today,” he said.

Ngwe explained that the 10 victims at Hospital Alor Gajah and four at Hospital Pantai have been discharged.

The accident, which occurred on Monday night, resulted in seven fatalities and 33 injuries. It involved the tour bus carrying 27 passengers, two lorries, a car, and the MPV at KM204 of the PLUS highway (northbound).

The deceased included five family members; the MPV driver Khairul Ikhwan Mazupi, 32, and passengers Fadzlenna Ramli, 32; Ramli Ab Wahab, 66; Fauziah Jaafar, 69; and Muhammad Umar Khairul Ikhwan, two.

The other person who perished was the tour bus driver, Noorisnien Khamid, 56.