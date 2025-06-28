MMEA SAR operations saved 1,000 lives nationwide last year

PASIR PUTEH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) successfully rescued 1,259 individuals through 226 search and rescue (SAR) operations nationwide last year. Kelantan Maritime director Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi revealed that 64 fatalities were recorded, while 25 victims remain missing.

Speaking at a press conference during the 2025 Maritime Awareness and Safety Day celebration, Erwan Shah highlighted the agency’s operational efficiency. “The statistics reflect MMEA’s preparedness in emergency maritime situations,“ he said.

The annual event also serves as a platform to educate fishermen, tourists, and maritime operators on sea safety. “We are intensifying awareness campaigns through community talks, social media, and safety exhibitions to reduce risks and strengthen ties with coastal communities,“ he added.

MMEA ensures at least one standby asset per state for rapid emergency response.