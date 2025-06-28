Hutan Melintang fire victims receive aid as cause investigation continues

BAGAN DATUK: The Perak Social Welfare Department (JKM) and the village chief’s office have initiated a census to expedite aid distribution for victims of the Hutan Melintang fire. District Disaster Management Committee chairman Nazrul Fazami Mohamad confirmed that multiple agencies are coordinating efforts to assess the damage and assist affected families.

“JKM and the village chief’s office are working swiftly to complete documentation for aid disbursement. Victims are urged to file police reports to facilitate state-level assistance through the Bagan Datuk District and Land Office,” Nazrul Fazami said during a site visit today.

The fire, which broke out at 4.30 am, destroyed 23 properties in Bagan Pasir Laut, including 19 Class B and C houses, a non-Muslim house of worship, two eateries, and a sundry shop. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Nazrul Fazami added that no relief centre (PPS) has been opened as all displaced residents are temporarily staying with nearby relatives. “Further discussions will monitor the situation to determine if a PPS is needed later,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad stated that the fire’s cause remains under investigation. Witness accounts suggest the blaze started in a rear-row house, narrowing the forensic team’s focus.