Children should be rehabilitated, not criminalised, says Nancy

PETALING JAYA: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has reaffirmed that minors involved in consensual sexual relations must be protected, guided and rehabilitated rather than punished.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said unfounded statements on children, who inherently need protection and guidance, could cause public confusion, stressing that unity and collective action are crucial to safeguarding their best interests.

“As children, they should be given the opportunity and space to learn from mistakes, recover, and rebuild their lives without being burdened by stigma or long-term trauma.

“This issue must be considered in terms of their emotional, cognitive, and social development, enabling them to evaluate the consequences of their actions. Hence, KPWKM’s main focus is on structured counselling, education, and support to ensure the well-being and future development of these children,” she said in a statement today.

Nancy added that existing laws and programmes that emphasise intervention, protection, and rehabilitation for children in conflict with the law are in line with this stance.

She said the tiered system, whether through community-based rehabilitation or child institutions such as moral rehabilitation hostels and other corrective facilities, ensures that children receive appropriate guidance and support at every stage.

“At the same time, it must be stressed that adults carry the primary responsibility of guiding and protecting children, and must not, under any circumstances, exploit them in any form.

“In cases where elements of exploitation or abuse are proven, the government will ensure that the law is strictly and effectively enforced against the perpetrators.”

Nancy stressed that legislation alone cannot resolve the issue, highlighting the need for greater awareness, stronger family institutions, and community involvement in shaping values and character.

“Every child deserves a second chance. The way forward lies not in punishment, but in care, guidance, and protection,” she added.