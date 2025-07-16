China YouTuber fined RM800 for trespassing Malaysia Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: A part-time YouTuber from China has been fined RM800 for trespassing into the Malaysian Parliament compound.

The 25-year-old, Li Zhechen, pleaded guilty to the offence under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959.

Magistrate M.S. Arunjothy handed down the sentence, with an alternative of one month’s jail if the fine is unpaid. Li was charged under Section 7 of the Act, which allows for a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a RM1,000 fine, or both.

The incident occurred on July 9 when Li entered the restricted area to take photos and videos. Police officers on duty detained him shortly after. Deputy public prosecutor Adiba Iman Md Hassan urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence.

Li’s lawyer, Lee Ewe Kiang, argued for leniency, stating his client was unaware he had entered a restricted zone.

“He was visiting Malaysia as a tourist and mistakenly walked into the Parliament grounds after exploring Perdana Botanical Gardens,“ Lee said. Li has since apologised for the incident. - Bernama