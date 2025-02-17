Chinese couple fined RM5,000 each over obscene act at KLIA2

SEPANG: A Chinese couple has been fined RM5,000 each after pleading guilty to causing a ruckus at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2.

Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan meted out the sentence on Xu Jianfeng, 27, and his wife Shi Qian, 28, after they pleaded guilty to the charges read in Mandarin by an interpreter.

The duo are serve three months in jail if the defaulted on the fine.

According to the charge sheet, the couple caused public nuisance at Gate Q5 of KLIA Terminal 2 by performing indecent acts in public, such as removing their clothes.

The charged was framed under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a punishment of up to three months in prison, a fine, or both.

Earlier, the defendants’counsel, Chew Sin Yee, appealed for a minimum fine, saying that they had shown remorse for their actions and apologised.

Chiew also requested a lenient sentence, noting that the defendants had not disturbed anyone during the incident.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Faraheen Yahya argued that a severe punishment was necessary as a lesson to maintain decorum and to deter indecent acts in public that cause distress.

On Feb 13, the media had reported that a Chinese couple who caused a disturbance on a flight departing for Jieyan Chaosan, China, at KLIA Terminal 2 on Feb 9, were arrested by the police after it was confirmed that they had no mental health issues.