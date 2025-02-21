KUALA LUMPUR: Six Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilots will undergo intensive training in South Korea this October to familiarise themselves with the operational systems of the new FA-50M jets, which are scheduled for delivery next year.

RMAF, in a statement on Facebook, said that 51 engineering personnel would also undergo maintenance courses starting January next year to ensure the jets are technically prepared for service.

The statement followed a working visit by Air Force Chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan to Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) in South Korea on Feb 17 and 18 to assess the development progress of the Fighter Lead-In Trainer-Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT-LCA).

During the visit, Mohd Asghar Khan made history by participating in a flight aboard KAI’s FA-50 aircraft alongside a test pilot.

“This firsthand experience allowed the Air Force Chief to evaluate the aircraft’s manoeuvrability, avionics system and overall suitability to meet RMAF’s operational and training requirements.

“Based on his evaluation, the FA-50M aircraft not only fulfils technical and tactical requirements but also has the potential to serve as a strategic asset in strengthening the nation’s air defence capabilities,” the statement read.

The visit also provided a platform to observe the progress of RMAF’s new assets, which are expected to be a catalyst for the evolution of national air combat training and operational capabilities.

RMAF added that the visit further strengthened defence industry cooperation between Malaysia and South Korea, as Mohd Asghar Khan also toured Hanwha Aerospace and Korea Aviation Engineering & Maintenance Services (KAEMS).

Both companies play key roles in the supply chain and maintenance of the FA-50M to ensure the aircraft’s long-term operational efficiency and service sustainability.

As of September last year, construction of the 18 FA-50M light fighter jets ordered by Malaysia had reached 39 per cent completion, with RMAF expected to receive the first batch in 2026.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said these jets are being built according to schedule, and the procurement of the FA-50M is part of the RMAF Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP55).