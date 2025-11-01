GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested a Chinese national for attempting to steal a credit card belonging to an Australian woman during a commercial flight from Kuala Lumpur to Penang today.

Southwest district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the incident was reported by the 44-year-old female passenger, who was on her way to Penang for a holiday.

“Following the report, police detained a 54-year-old Chinese national and he will be taken to the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 379 and 511 of the Penal Code. Police also believe that the suspect is part of a syndicate linked to the arrest of three other Chinese nationals involved in thefts aboard commercial flights in November and December last year,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the three previous cases involved suspects from Hunan, China, aged between 51 and 61, who were caught in the act of stealing and have been charged at the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court.

Sazalee also advised commercial flight passengers to take preventive measures by keeping bags containing cash or valuables in the storage areas closest to their seats.