Chinese national tourist found drowned in Semporna

SEMPORNA: A 34-year-old China man, who was diving in the waters of Pulau Mabul here was found drowned yesterday.

Semporna police chief, Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol said the police received a report on the incident at 2.36 pm.

“The complainant, who is a diving instructor, and another instructor, took five divers, including the victim, to a depth of 12 metres in the waters of Mabul Island at about 10.50 am. At about 12.30 pm, the activity was completed and all divers, including the victim, had boarded and handed over their diving equipment,“ he said in a statement.

He said after handing over the diving equipment, the victim was still seen swimming on the surface of the water around the boat.

“However, when all the divers boarded the boat, the complainant found that the victim was missing and after inspecting the area, he found the victim floating.

“Other divers helped lift the victim onto the boat and gave him CPR before he was taken to Semporna Hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, medical officers confirmed the victim dead,” he said, adding that the police classified the case as sudden death.