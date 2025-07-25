Chinese opera exhibition in KL showcases cultural heritage

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Unity Ministry is hosting a special exhibition to celebrate the rich traditions of Chinese opera, offering visitors a deep dive into its artistic and historical significance.

Held at Gallery 1 of the Department of Museums Malaysia, the showcase runs until September 8.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang highlighted the exhibition’s role in preserving cultural heritage.

“This exhibition presents a classical art form filled with aesthetic values, historical depth, and symbolism unique to the Chinese community,“ he said.

Visitors can explore various aspects of Chinese opera, including intricate costumes, traditional music, detailed makeup, and scripts that often depict themes of morality, love, and historical struggles.

The ministry emphasized that the event aligns with the Malaysia MADANI vision, promoting unity through cultural appreciation.

“Through this exhibition, the ministry aims to highlight the importance of preserving and celebrating the cultural arts of Malaysia’s diverse communities,” the ministry said in a statement.

The exhibition also serves as a reminder that cultural heritage is a shared legacy.

“Greater cultural understanding can foster stronger connections among the country’s various ethnic and religious groups,” the statement added. - Bernama