Chinese PhD student loses RM847,843 to phone scam in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A Chinese national pursuing a PhD at a Malaysian university has lost RM847,843 after falling victim to a sophisticated phone scam impersonating Chinese authorities.

The 29-year-old student reported the incident at the Timur Laut District Police Headquarters on Thursday according to Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail.

The victim received a call on 4 August at 10:30 am from a man claiming to be an officer from the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

The scammer informed the victim that authorities had intercepted a package containing an identity card, credit cards, and a chequebook sent from Malaysia to China under his name.

The caller then transferred the victim to another individual posing as an officer from the Hon An Public Security Bureau who alleged his bank account was involved in online fraud activities in China.

The suspects instructed the victim to transfer money into several provided bank accounts and e-wallets for supposed investigation purposes.

Between 6 August and 26 August, the victim made thirty separate fund transfers to eleven local bank accounts and three cryptocurrency accounts using USDT.

The total amount lost in these transactions reached RM847,843 according to police investigations.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. – Bernama